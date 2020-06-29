Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Schwab / SCHWAB-POMERANTZ: Should You Refinance Your Mortgage? (access required)

SCHWAB-POMERANTZ: Should You Refinance Your Mortgage? (access required)

By: Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz June 29, 2020

Dear Carrie: With interest rates dropping, I'm thinking of refinancing my mortgage. What do I need to know? -- A Reader Dear Reader: Interest rates are on a lot of people's minds these days. For savers, rising interest rates are a plus, but borrowers benefit more when interest rates are low. For homebuyers and existing homeowners ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo