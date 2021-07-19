Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Schwab / SCHWAB-POMERANTZ: Have You Taken Care of Your Estate Planning Basics? (access required)

SCHWAB-POMERANTZ: Have You Taken Care of Your Estate Planning Basics? (access required)

By: Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz July 19, 2021

Dear Carrie: My husband and I are in our early 40s with two young kids. We know we should have some sort of estate plan, but it seems like such a chore. Any way to keep it simple? -- A Reader Dear Reader: You're certainly not alone in putting off estate planning. On top of our ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo