Workers Are Saving for Retirement Despite Challenges Amid the Pandemic

Workers Are Saving for Retirement Despite Challenges Amid the Pandemic  (access required)

By: Staff Report September 14, 2021

Despite six in 10 employed workers (60 percent) having made adjustments due to pandemic-related financial strain, 82 percent are saving for retirement, according to Living in the COVID-19 Pandemic: The Health, Finances, and Retirement Prospects of Four Generations, released by nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies® (TCRS) in collaboration with Transamerica Institute®.  As part of TCRS' 21st Annual Retirement Survey of Workers, one of the ...

