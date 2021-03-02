Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Schwab / SCHWAB-POMERANTZ: Rules of Engagement: How to NOT Fight With Your Fiance About Money (access required)

SCHWAB-POMERANTZ: Rules of Engagement: How to NOT Fight With Your Fiance About Money (access required)

By: Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz March 2, 2021

  Dear Carrie: My boyfriend and I just got engaged. While we agree on most things, we seem to have a lot of differences when it comes to handling money and have had several arguments about it. How can we keep this from becoming an ongoing problem? -- A Reader Dear Readers: "How to avoid fighting about ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo