Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Schwab / SCHWAB-POMERANTZ: Older Investors Are Asking: Should I Get Out of Stocks? (access required)

SCHWAB-POMERANTZ: Older Investors Are Asking: Should I Get Out of Stocks? (access required)

By: Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz November 17, 2020

Dear Carrie: I'm 70, and like a lot of older investors, I was still heavily invested in the stock market when this economy hit dangerous territory. At this stage of life, I don't have a lot of time to "make it back" in the market. What's the best plan for selling off stocks and moving ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo