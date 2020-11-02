Quantcast
SCHWAB – POMERANTZ: How Do You Recognize Financial Abuse? (access required)

By: Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz November 2, 2020

          Dear Carrie: I'm concerned that my son is in a financially abusive relationship. Because his fiancee claims to be better with money, she manages all their finances, including his salary, and controls their accounts. As a result, he's totally reliant on her for anything he wants, even spending money. I don't see this as healthy. ...

