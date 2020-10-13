Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Schwab / SCHWAB – POMERANTZ: Could More Screen Time Give Your Kids a Financial Head Start? (access required)

SCHWAB – POMERANTZ: Could More Screen Time Give Your Kids a Financial Head Start? (access required)

By: Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz October 13, 2020

          Dear Readers: I have an unusual question for you: If your kids could learn about paying off a mortgage or controlling debt by playing a fantasy online game, would you give them a bit more screen time? How about fighting zombies and saving the world from aliens while making smart financial decisions? If you're not ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo