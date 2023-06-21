Choosing between a New Home and a Resale Home 

By Ashley Nearby

You’ve decided it is time to purchase your first home or life has changed and you are ready for a different home, so the search begins! It seems the search is finished almost as quickly as it started when you realize there are so few homes to look at. According to the Charlotte Region Business Alliance and recent census information, the Charlotte area saw more than 80 people moving to our beautiful city every day during the pandemic, and we are still seeing similar growth. While we are experiencing a shortage in housing and high demand for the choices, new home builders are rising to the demand by building new neighborhoods and individual homes in in-fill projects all around town.

There are many things to compare when you are deciding between a new construction or resale home. However, a few topics seem to be the most reoccurring themes I’ve seen over the years while working for builders in model homes and now buyers in all parts of a home search.

First, a new home is just that – new! Everything about it is new and unused. It has that new home smell, hasn’t had anyone else’s pets and is squeaky clean. It also has the newest materials when considering energy-efficiency and Smart Home features. In this same theme, it isn’t likely that you’ll be replacing the HVAC or doing major repair work on a newly built home anytime soon which may be important for your budget. Plus, there are likely an array of warranties that will offer some protections.

From the other perspective, everything is new. Many buyers like the character that older designs offer and the maturity of a resale home. A resale home has settled in. Landscaping has matured. So while you may have a blank slate for your flowers and gardening in a newly built house, be prepared for some sweat equity and several years before you’ll see the large trees and lush yards of a more mature community.

Another point I often hear is that a new home may encompass more of your personal tastes, especially if your timing allows you to make selections from the beginning. Those selections could be everything from which yard you have, to exterior design and layout options, down to the kitchen colors and light fixtures.

Aside from aesthetics, something buyers consider as a new neighbor is if social circles may already be set. A new construction community by default offers all new neighbors with similar goals to establish relationships. And you won’t hear “Oh yes, the Smiths’ house!” for years to come, but you aren’t the Smiths.

There are many wonderful points to both choices. Spending time checking out both options will give you the knowledge to know which is best for your goals.

Ashley Nearby is a Charlotte native and serves clients in NC and SC. She has been in real estate since 2003 and is with Keller Williams Ballantyne Area. She spent her first years working for national home builders, selling new home neighborhoods. To get in touch with Ashley, email her at [email protected]