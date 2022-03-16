Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Second home transactions are on the upswing  (access required)

Second home transactions are on the upswing  (access required)

By: Staff Report March 16, 2022

Pacaso has released the Pacaso Second Home Market Report, the most timely and localized data available for the top 50 second home markets. The report incorporates data on property use and mortgage rate locks. It includes counties whose percentage of seasonal homes and median home values are both at or above the top 20th percentile. Mortgage rate lock data ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo