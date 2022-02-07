Real Estate Agents: We Are Essential, Covid-19 Has Not Slowed Us Down 

By Janice Maynard

Despite Covid-19, people still need a place to live. They may have to move for a job or buy a bigger home because they are now working from home. Some people are downsizing to save money and pull out all their equity, paying all cash for their smaller home and preparing for retirement. Bottom line: people are still moving, which is why real estate agents were deemed essential at the beginning of Covid-19. At the end of the day, you still need a professional to give you advice on the ever-changing market, be on your side in the buying or selling process and keep your best interests in mind. Buying or selling a home is often one of the biggest adventures and financial decisions of a person’s life and involves more hard-earned money than anything else most of us buy. It is essential to have a realtor that is trustworthy, experienced, confident, skilled in negotiations, has market knowledge, and has the skills to deal with repairs. We have the tools and reports to make sure the value of the home you are buying or selling is where it should be. We rely on and compile past data and can obtain other critical information that can either make or break a deal. We can fight for you every step of the way, working with the other side of the deal, the lenders, the vendors, and the attorneys. This is my career, and the years of experience and all my transactions have given me the knowledge and skills to be essential to YOU.

The New Normal

I have had to make adjustments. Due to Covid, closing procedures changed, but have now mostly returned to a new normal. We have adapted, but we have thrived. During the height of Covid we did more video and virtual showings and virtual closings. Now most buyers are back to seeing homes in-person. Agents are once again allowed to go to walkthroughs with builders and in-person closings with attorneys. Our new normal is a blend of being back in person, while adhering to CDC guidelines. Even in all the madness of 2021, it was a record-breaking year for me and many other agents.

Venturing into Real Estate

Regardless of the pandemic, if you’re interested in becoming a real estate agent, I recommend you have enough money to keep you afloat for at least six months if this is your only income. If you’re not open to cold calling, it’s important to have a good sphere of influence. You must be willing to work hard – sometimes 10-12 hours a day. And finally, who you do business with matters. As a Keller Williams agent, I can assist you in getting your business started once you have your license, helping you access training classes which are critical for your success. (P.S. Keller Williams has always been #1 in training!) Despite challenging and unprecedented times, it’s still a great time to be in real estate. Contact me to discuss how working with me or my firm would be a great decision for you.

