Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Realtor.com® Investor Report: Top Markets Where Investors Are Impacting the Inventory Crunch  (access required)

Realtor.com® Investor Report: Top Markets Where Investors Are Impacting the Inventory Crunch  (access required)

By: Staff Report August 31, 2021

Despite the common perception that investors are always in competition with everyday buyers, new findings from the Realtor.com® Investor Report shows that isn't always the case. According to the data, investors are exacerbating the inventory shortage in 31 of the top 50 U.S. markets, but in roughly 19 markets – including Atlanta, Dallas, Baltimore, Los Angeles and San Francisco – they are actually helping ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo