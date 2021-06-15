Quantcast
Charlotte Douglas Airport Implements Healthy Building Initiative

By: Staff Report June 15, 2021

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is investing in the latest technology to help deter the spread of COVID-19 and give passengers the confidence to fly again.  “As air travel begins to pick up for spring and summer, we want to reassure our passengers and employees that CLT is providing the safest facility possible,” said Acting Aviation Director ...

