Survey: Over one-third of Americans Aren’t Satisfied With Their Apartment Amenities 

By Alex Hines, apartmentguide.com

It’s no secret that the rental market has changed over the past year. With millions of Americans migrating to new cities, the rental market has felt the effects of varying supply and demand throughout the pandemic.

The United States currently has 107 million renters. With 34% of our population not tied down to a permanent home, we wanted to find out which apartment amenities could move the needle for renters.

We surveyed over 3,000 Americans to learn what apartment amenities they really want. Read on to find out which amenities Americans would be most willing to trade in and what amenities they want most.

When it comes to their homes, many Americans aren’t satisfied with the amenities in their current living space. Of those surveyed, we were surprised to find that over ⅓ of Americans admitted that they wanted better apartment amenities.

The top amenities Americans wish they had include:

More storage space : 31%

A dishwasher : 16%

Fast, reliable Wi-Fi : 16%

Parking : 15%

Central heating/air conditioning : 11%

In-unit washer/dryer : 11%

Nearly ⅓ of unsatisfied renters wish they had more storage space

Of those who weren’t satisfied with their apartment amenities, the amenity on the top of their wish list was storage space, with 31% listing storage as their most-wanted amenity. Although storage space was the top amenity renters wish they had, it was also the amenity renters who already had it were most willing to trade in.

Additionally, 16% of respondents prioritized dishwashers as their most wanted amenity — with women 2X more likely to prioritize a dishwasher as their male counterparts.

Fast internet connection is an apartment amenity must-have

With 16% of respondents listing fast Wi-Fi as their most wanted apartment features, Gen Z and Millenials were 40% more likely to prioritize this amenity in their living situations than older generations.

A study found that nearly half (47%) of renters are checking mobile phone connectivity during apartment tours, and over 90% say high-speed internet is important to them. With 42% of renters now planning to work remotely for at least the next year, it’s not surprising that the demand for fast internet connectivity in rental units is skyrocketing.