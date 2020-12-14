Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Eight critical factors FSBOs should consider (access required)

Eight critical factors FSBOs should consider (access required)

By: Richard Montgomery December 14, 2020

  Reader Question: We will be selling our home in the coming months. We have considered selling on our own. We have a friend who sold on their own and talks about how she felt it was worth the time and learned a lot from the experience. We have another friend that tried it and said ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo