Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Why are there still poor real estate appraisals? (access required)

Why are there still poor real estate appraisals? (access required)

By: Richard Montgomery November 10, 2020

Reader Question: Today, we have fantastic technology. We have companies using algorithms that evaluate homes without even walking through the house. Yet we still have poor real estate appraisers. I want to refinance my home with the low interest rates. I am working with one of the big players that lend across the country. I ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo