Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Thinking About Taking the Plunge? Tips for a First-Time Home Buyer (access required)

Thinking About Taking the Plunge? Tips for a First-Time Home Buyer (access required)

By: Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz July 12, 2019

Dear Carrie: I'm 35 and would really like to buy my first home. I've saved a pretty good chunk for a down payment, but I still worry that I'll get in over my head. How can I know for sure this is the right move for me? -- A Reader Dear Reader: While recent statistics show ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: