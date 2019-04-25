Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Berko / BERKO: Marriott Investors Sleep Easy (access required)

BERKO: Marriott Investors Sleep Easy (access required)

By: Malcolm Berko April 25, 2019

Dear Mr. Berko: I know that Marriott International franchises most of its hotels, like the Courtyard or the Ritz-Carlton, to third parties. What is your opinion of Marriott, and do you know what it would cost me to buy a Courtyard franchise? -- S.L., Oklahoma City Dear S.L.: Most folks aren't aware Marriott franchises 53% of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: