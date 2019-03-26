Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Berko / BERKO: Keep AT&T (access required)

BERKO: Keep AT&T (access required)

By: Malcolm Berko March 26, 2019

Dear Mr. Berko: I'm a 41-year-old happily married woman with two boys. Before my dad passed away in late 2008, he invested $60,000 and bought 2,300 shares of AT&T at $26 a share for me. He told me to keep it for the rest of my life and said it would be the icing on ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: