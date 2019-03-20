Quantcast
By: Malcolm Berko March 20, 2019

Dear Mr. Berko: My stockbroker had me buy 200 shares of Apple last November at $221. His firm has a bullish report that says Apple will turn back to my purchase price in the coming six months, and he wants me to buy 200 more shares. I'd appreciate your thoughts. -- BG, Akron, Ohio Dear BG: ...

