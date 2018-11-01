Quantcast
By: Malcolm Berko November 1, 2018

Dear Mr. Berko: Please tell me what you can about Andeavor Logistics. Would this be a good stock to buy 200 shares of for a long-term hedge against inflation and the cost of living? -- BD, Austin, Texas Dear BD: This is a speculative stock, but in my opinion, ANDX is a diversified midstream pipeline company ...

