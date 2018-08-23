Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: When a board member is a problem (access required)

KASS: When a board member is a problem (access required)

By: Benny Kass August 23, 2018

Q:       There are five board members in our condo; I am the President. One of the elected board members is a major problem. He disrupts every board meeting by bringing up irrelevant – and sometimes ridiculous – issues; he pounds the table to get attention, and basically makes it very difficult to conduct our business. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: