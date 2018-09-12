Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: Contact ACLU about privacy concerns (access required)

KASS: Contact ACLU about privacy concerns (access required)

By: Benny Kass September 12, 2018

Q:     My condo association which is managed by Associa, has announced that we all need to sign up on Associa's website, TownSq, to get notices, request service, etc. When I checked the privacy policy on the site I found it to be very invasive and have refused to sign up. I checked our state law ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: