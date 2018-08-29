Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: A good real estate agent (access required)

KASS: A good real estate agent (access required)

By: Benny Kass August 29, 2018

Q:     We've been ripped off badly by realtors in the past. Consequently, we don't trust them. I'm wondering if it's possible to have an estate attorney draw up a contract wherein the realtor (and agency) we hire is required to sign and then is held liable to sell the house to our expectations? A contract ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: