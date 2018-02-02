Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Freeze thaw cycles: How they hurt homes (access required)

Freeze thaw cycles: How they hurt homes (access required)

By: Laura Firszt February 2, 2018

What are freeze thaw cycles? Although the northern United States is famous — or infamous — for extreme cold in winter, the weather is not uniformly frigid from December to April. Throughout the season, outdoor temperatures may dip way below 32 degrees and then rise again briefly. Occasional mild days are a welcome break for ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: