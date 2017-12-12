Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commercial Real Estate / Henderson Properties purchases office building for new headquarters (access required)

Henderson Properties purchases office building for new headquarters (access required)

By: Staff Report December 12, 2017

  Diversified real estate company Henderson Properties has acquired an office building off of Wendover Road and plans to relocate to the facility early next year. Henderson Properties purchased the 13,524-square-foot office building at 3030 Latrobe Drive in late August from Charlotte Radiology, which will lease back the space through the end the year. Henderson is currently ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: