Consulting firm signs 5,573 SF lease at Ayrsley (access required)

By: Staff Report August 24, 2017

TM Floyd & Company, an information technology consulting firm, has signed a lease for 5,373 square feet at Ayrsley, and two additional office tenants have signed five-year renewals for a combined 27,636 square feet at the mixed-use community in Steele Creek. Headquartered in Columbia, S.C., TM Floyd delivers innovative and cost-effective IT solutions primarily to the ...

