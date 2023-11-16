NC Housing Finance Agency executive director reelected to National Council of State Housing Agencies’ 2024 board of directors 

By: Staff Report//November 16, 2023//

Scott Farmer, the executive director of the NC Housing Finance Agency, has been reelected to serve as a director on the National Council of State Housing Agencies’ (NCSHA) 2024 board of directors. NCSHA is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization created to advance, through advocacy and education, the efforts of the nation’s state housing finance agencies and their partners to provide affordable housing to those who need it. 

Farmer was reelected during NCSHA’s 2023 Annual Conference and Showplace in Boston, Massachusetts. Directors are nominated from among, and voted on by, the executive directors of the member state housing finance agencies. 

Farmer leads the NC Housing Finance Agency, a self-supporting public agency with a mission to provide safe, affordable housing opportunities to enhance the quality of life of North Carolinians. Farmer has been with the Agency for 23 years, serving as executive director since January 2017 and as director of rental investment from 2005–2016. 

“I am honored to be reelected to serve on the NCSHA board of directors in 2024,” Farmer said. “I look forward to working with the other directors to drive positive change for our industry to help meet the nation’s affordable housing needs.” 

Farmer also serves on the board of Centrant Community Capital, an affiliate of the NC Bankers Association; the Inter-Agency Council for Coordinating Homeless Programs; and the NC Housing Partnership which oversees, establishes policy and allocates funding to the North Carolina Housing Trust Fund. He was previously a member of the National Association of Home Builders Housing Credit Work Group and the NC Sustainable Communities Task Force. Farmer holds a bachelors degree in political science from NC State University and is certified as a Housing Development Professional. 

