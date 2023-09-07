Consumers report improving job security, healthy household finances

Listen to this article Listen to this article

The Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) Home Purchase Sentiment Index® (HPSI) increased slightly in July, as consumers’ increased confidence regarding their personal financial situations was largely offset by further pessimism toward homebuying conditions. Three of the HPSI’s six components increased month over month, including the components measuring job security and home price expectations. However, 82% of consumers reported that it’s a “bad time to buy” a home, a new survey high and up from 78% in June. The full index is up 4.0 points year over year.

“While consumers are reporting confidence in the components related to their personal financial situations, it’s unlikely we’ll see housing sentiment catch up to other broader economic confidence measures until there is meaningful improvement to home purchase affordability,” said Doug Duncan, Fannie Mae Senior Vice President and Chief Economist. “In July, a significant majority of consumers indicated that their jobs are stable and that their incomes are the same or better than they were twelve months ago. However, homebuying sentiment once again matched its all-time low, with only 18% telling us that it’s a good time to buy a home. Unsurprisingly, consumers continue to attribute the challenging conditions to high home prices and unfavorable mortgage rates. Further, the share of consumers expecting home prices to continue to rise has also been on a steady climb since March, which may only add to perceptions of unaffordability. Additionally, we have not seen much movement in the ‘good time to sell’ component over the last few months, an indication that the current low levels of existing homes for sale will likely continue to persist in the near term, as also reflected in our latest forecast.”

Home Purchase Sentiment Index – Component Highlights

Fannie Mae’s Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI) increased in July by 0.8 points to 66.8. The HPSI is up 4.0 points compared to the same time last year. Read the full research report for additional information.