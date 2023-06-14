Charlotte named top 10 best places to live by U.S. News & World Report 

U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, has named Charlotte one of the 2023-2024 Best Places to Live in the U.S.

Charlotte ranked eighth in the general rankings.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as a great place to live,” said Mayor Vi Lyles. “The word is out that Charlotte is a great place for both businesses and families, with economic opportunity for everyone. Thank you to all our residents who contribute to making our city truly special. We will continue our work in making Charlotte an even better place to call home.”

This year’s list evaluated the country’s 150 most populous metropolitan areas based on how well they meet Americans’ living expectations, with measures including value, job market, desirability and quality of life.

“Choosing a new place to live is a big decision and there are many factors to consider during the decision-making process,” said Devon Thorsby, real estate editor at U.S. News. “The Best Places to Live rankings highlight the metro areas that most closely meet the wants and needs of people considering where to settle down next.”

The four measures factored into this year’s ranking were weighted in part based on a public survey of thousands of individuals throughout the U.S. to find out what qualities they consider important in a place to live. The methodology also factors in data from the National Weather Service, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. News rankings of the Best High Schools and Best Hospitals.