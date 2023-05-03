Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Unaffected by the banking crisis, new home sales remained solid in March  (access required)

Unaffected by the banking crisis, new home sales remained solid in March  (access required)

By: Staff Report May 3, 2023

Zonda has released the New Home Market Update report for March 2023.  There were concerns that the economic uncertainty following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank might cause prospective homebuyers to pull back, but Zonda's data captures that March was another solid month for the market. Zonda's New Home Pending Sales index rose 1.0% month-over-month.  Homebuilders are ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo