By: Staff Report January 26, 2023

Housing Connector, which uses Zillow-powered technology to help match people in need of a home with affordable vacant units, has successfully placed 3,754 people in homes during its first three years of operation. Housing Connector launched in Seattle through a collaboration among civic leaders, service providers and Zillow in the fall of 2019. The program expanded regionally in 2021, ...

