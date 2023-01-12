The many benefits of home ownership

By Keldia Sarante

There are many benefits to owning a home, including the sense of stability, security, and accomplishment that comes with owning property. In addition to providing a place to live, owning a home can also be a good financial investment. One of the main benefits of home ownership is the potential for building equity. As a homeowner makes mortgage payments and the value of the property increases, they can build equity, which is the difference between the value of the property and the amount that is still owed on the mortgage. This equity can be accessed through refinancing or a home equity loan and can be used for a variety of purposes, such as home improvements, education expenses, or investments. Another benefit of home ownership is the potential for appreciation. Over time, property values tend to increase, which can result in a profit when the home is sold. This appreciation can provide a financial cushion, especially in retirement, when income may be limited. Owning a home can also provide tax advantages. In many cases, homeowners are eligible for a mortgage interest tax deduction, which allows them to deduct the interest they pay on their mortgage from their taxable income. Additionally, property taxes are generally deductible, and in some cases, capital gains on the sale of a primary residence may be exempt from taxes.

Aside from financial benefits, owning a home can also provide a sense of stability and security. Renters may face the risk of eviction or rent increases, but as a homeowner, an individual has the ability to control their living situation and make decisions about their property. Owning a home can also provide a sense of accomplishment and pride in ownership. Overall, home ownership can be a good financial investment and provide many non-financial benefits.

If you have questions about home ownership, reach out to Keldia at [email protected]

Keldia has lived in the Charlotte area for 20 years and counting! Licensed in both North Carolina and South Carolina, she places emphasis on being knowledgeable about the Greater Charlotte area. She has consistently earned awards as a Top Producer in her firm each year. Keldia is proficient with many facets of Real Estate but specializes in relocation, residential real estate, and commercial real estate purchases. She finds that her value comes in assisting clients in making smart decisions with their investments. She is very hands-on with her clients and ensures personalized service for every client. Keldia is one of those people who has never met a stranger, is always happy to meet new people and understand their objectives in the buying or selling journey. She’s highly driven to help motivated sellers and buyers – she gets RESULTS and she gets them FAST. She is skilled in the art of negotiation and strategically uses her skills to meet the needs of her clients. Above all, Keldia is a mom to 3 beautiful children and refuels by spending quality time with her family. In her spare time, she is a volunteer and advocate for several causes. She is passionate about advocacy for domestic violence awareness. Keldia truly believes that, “Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try,” and she can’t wait to guide you as you accomplish your home buying or selling dreams!