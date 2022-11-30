Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Rural entrepreneurs report growing economic anxiety  (access required)

Rural entrepreneurs report growing economic anxiety  (access required)

By: Staff Report November 30, 2022

Rural small businesses face greater challenges to economic recovery and are less optimistic about the future compared to their non-rural counterparts, according to new survey data from SCORE, mentors to America's small businesses.  SCORE's Fall 2022 Megaphone of Main Street: The Small Business Rural/Urban Divide surveyed more than 3,000 entrepreneurs and found that while more than 75% of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo