Home / News / Commercial Real Estate / Stream Realty Partners advises on $24M sale of adaptive reuse building in South End  (access required)

By: Staff Report June 27, 2022

 A fully restored 1920s vintage building in Charlotte’s thriving South End has sold for $24 million following a conversion effort that repositioned the asset into one of the area’s most exciting adaptive reuse destinations.  Charlotte-based Ferncroft Capital recently purchased 332 W. Bland St. from Magnus Capital Partners and  CenterSquare Investment Management.  Stream Realty Partners, a national real estate services, development, and investment ...

