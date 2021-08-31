Quantcast
Prices of the Most and Least Expensive U.S. Homes Are Surging the Fastest

By: Staff Report August 31, 2021

The median sale price of U.S. luxury homes jumped 25.8% year over year in the second quarter, while the median sale price of the country's most affordable homes rose 18.7%, according to a new report from Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. By comparison, prices of mid-priced and affordable homes grew just 16% and 13.2%, respectively.  "Home ...

