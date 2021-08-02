Quantcast
Ram Realty Advisors Closes on new project in South End

By: Staff Report August 2, 2021

  Ram Realty Advisors closed last week on a 2.6-acre land parcel at 421 W. Tremont Avenue in the South End. The property is located at the southwest intersection of Tryon and Tremont. Ram is immediately breaking ground on the development of a new multifamily community – Everly. The project will include 253 units. This is Ram’s seventh investment in the South End. Most ...

