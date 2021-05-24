Waxhaw resident receives two SCORE charlotte awards for distinguished service and achievement 

Michael Downing of Waxhaw, NC was presented with both a Distinguished Service Award for mentoring and a Distinguished Achievement Award for marketing by SCORE Charlotte at its recent annual Thank You and Awards Event held remotely via Zoom by Danny Fischer and Helen Ruth “HR” Harwell, SCORE Charlotte President Co-Chairs.

Downing received the Distinguished Service Award in recognition for his dedication to SCORE Charlotte and volunteerism on behalf of the small business community. The Distinguished Achievement Award was presented to Downing for his recognition and dedication of his marketing efforts for behalf of SCORE Charlotte.

A volunteer organization consisting of retired or active semi-retired business executives and business owners, SCORE Charlotte was formed in 1965 as the 47th Chapter of SCORE National based in Hendron, Va, a suburb of Washington, D. C. It is one of over 320 chapters nationwide with over 11,000 Certified SCORE members. Due to the coronavirus, SCORE Charlotte as well as other chapters nationwide have set-up remote mentoring sessions via phone, e-mail and videos such as Zoom for its new and existing clients, small business owners or those wanting to start-up, expand or re-open an existing business.

SCORE Charlotte is a resource partner of the SBA (Small Business Administration). Its offices are located within the SBA offices in Charlotte’s South Park area. In 2020, it handled 2,088 potential client requests, an increase of 40% over 2019.

Downing joined SCORE Charlotte in January, 2020. In March, 2020, he was named the organization’s Vice President of Marketing. In October, 2020, he was asked to continue to serve in that position for another two years by the two President Co-Chairs. In his position, he is responsible for developing and executing marketing plans, social media programs, advertising, and event planning.

A native of Kansas City, KS., Downing is founder and principal consultant of MIDo Consulting in Waxhaw that helps existing and prospective small to medium size business owners plan and execute their business strategies. Before that, he was founder and owner of MiDo Creations, a small on-line retail sales business.

Prior to starting his own business, Downing spent over 14 years with Bank of America in Charlotte in various positions including Senior Vice President of Marketing Strategy and Analysis and Senior Vice President of Small Business Alliance Development.

Before that, he served as a statistical analyst with Royal and Sun Alliance Insurance in Charlotte.

Downing received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics in 1998 from the University of North Carolina in Charlotte (UNCC).

He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Adjustments in Waxhaw.