Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Banking and Finance / N.C.’s bankruptcy quirk triggers national debate  (access required)

N.C.’s bankruptcy quirk triggers national debate  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires May 19, 2021

BY CORREY E. STEPHENSON  BridgeTower Media Newswires  A little-known quirk of bankruptcy law in North Carolina is garnering national attention as courts across the country debate whether the different treatment afforded debtors in the state’s bankruptcy courts violates the U.S. Constitution.  The issue was placed front and center in an April 29 opinion from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo