Home / News / Banking and Finance / The true cost of bankruptcy (access required)

The true cost of bankruptcy (access required)

By: Staff Report April 26, 2018

LendingTree has released the findings of its study on the cost of bankruptcy. The findings show that while a prior bankruptcy can make it more expensive to borrow, it's certainly not impossible to qualify for credit. If borrowers wait to apply for new loans even just a few years after bankruptcy, they may find rates that aren't ...

