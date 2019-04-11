Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Banking and Finance / Gen Z Got the Memo: Owning a Home Is Worth It (access required)

Gen Z Got the Memo: Owning a Home Is Worth It (access required)

By: Staff Report April 11, 2019

The youngest generation of homebuyers is not dragging their feet. According to Bank of America’s Homebuyer Insights Report, 59 percent of prospective homebuyers between the ages of 18 and 23 want to buy within the next five years, meaning they would own a home before the age of 30. While certainly aspirational, this isn’t just ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: