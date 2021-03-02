Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Is 2021 a good time to sell our home? (access required)

Is 2021 a good time to sell our home? (access required)

By: Richard Montgomery March 2, 2021

  Reader Question: Is 2021 a good time to sell our home? We are in our late 50s. Our kids are grown and on their own. Our health is good, and we have no mortgage. We are thinking of downsizing into a smaller home in a newer subdivision not far from our current home. There are ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo