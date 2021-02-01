Quantcast
Home Sales Surge 24%, the Biggest Gain on Record, Prices up 14% in October (access required)

By: Staff Report February 1, 2021

The national median home price posted the second-largest annual increase on record in October, when it rose 14.2% year over year to $335,900, according to a new report from Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. These near-record gains are fueled by an extreme imbalance between homebuying demand and the supply of homes for sale. ...

