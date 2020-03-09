Quantcast
INVESTORS' CORNER: Handing Rental Property Turnover (access required)

By: Chad Carson March 9, 2020

The final rental property system has to do with the turnover time between tenants. This could be as short as a couple of days (my favorite) or a month or two (not good). Here are the goals we have for our turnover system: FAST turn-around time. Every day of vacancy costs money. A high standard ...

