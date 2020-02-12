Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Don’t Squander Your Most Precious Resource (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Don’t Squander Your Most Precious Resource (access required)

By: Lou Gimbutis, Metrolina REIA February 12, 2020

As Real Estate Investors, we are largely independent of the direction and supervision most employees receive, and thus the temptation to misuse time until such misuse has become a habit is greater than many of us are consciously aware of. Ben Franklin, our Country’s first millionaire, was famous for his courteous ways and manners, and was ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo