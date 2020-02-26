Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / New HSH.com Report Finds Housing Affordability Improving in Most Metro Areas (access required)

New HSH.com Report Finds Housing Affordability Improving in Most Metro Areas (access required)

By: Staff Report February 26, 2020

HSH.com has announces its latest analysis of the salary required to buy a median-priced home in the 50 top metropolitan areas. A premiere consumer destination for mortgage information and rate shopping since 1979, HSH offers a wealth of free tools and expertise for homeowners and homebuyers. The newly-updated report uses the latest quarterly home price data ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo