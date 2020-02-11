Quantcast
Home / Inside Tract / New-Home Sales Surge in Fourth Quarter as Inventory Tumbles, Prices Flatten (access required)

By: Staff Report February 11, 2020

New-home sales rose 8.8% year over year in the fourth quarter, the biggest gain in more than two years and the third-consecutive quarter of increases, driving continued depletion of inventory in the market, according to a new report from Redfin (www.redfin.com). New-home supply slid 11.1% year over year, the biggest inventory drop since at least 2012 ...

