Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Don’t Invest in Something You Don’t Understand (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Don’t Invest in Something You Don’t Understand (access required)

By: Chad Carson January 20, 2020

There are thousands of brilliant ideas for making money out there, but can you execute all of them? Often the simple, understandable plan, well executed, works the best. For our own real estate investment plan, my business partner and I love single family houses and small multi-units (duplexes, triplexes, 4-plexes). Why do we love these simple little ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo