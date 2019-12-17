Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Avoid the Grass is Greener Syndrome (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Avoid the Grass is Greener Syndrome (access required)

By: Chad Carson December 17, 2019

  “When it comes to investment, absence doesn’t make the heart grow fonder.  Somehow, we are prone to think the grass is greener in the other fellow’s yard … The net result of this is that, while the grass may indeed be greener, it could be a lot more expensive.  The properties we acquire in remote ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo