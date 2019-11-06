Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Mexican Boy Glues Self to Bed to Avoid School (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Mexican Boy Glues Self to Bed to Avoid School (access required)

By: Lou Gimbutis, Metrolina REIA November 6, 2019

But what, you may ask; does this recalcitrant youth's behavior have to do with real estate investing? Nothing in some ways, and in some ways- everything.  (By the way, to stave off accusations that I made that headline up, the link to the newspaper article is at the end of this email). An email is very much ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo