Mosack Group to Expand in Mecklenburg County with New Facility

The County’s Office of Economic Development is pleased to announce the expansion of the Mosack Group. The company plans to build a new 115,000 square-foot facility in Mint Hill. This $9.7 million expansion will retain 50 existing jobs and bring 21 new jobs to the County over the next five years.

“We are happy to secure the retention of jobs for our residents and the new investment of the Mosack Group,” said George Dunlap, chairman of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners. “The location of the investment in the town of Mint Hill demonstrates our commitment to support growth across all municipalities in Mecklenburg County.”

Upon approval from the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners, the County will support the investment through a Business Investment Program (BIP) grant of $134,839 over five years. The County estimates an additional $15,600 in sales tax revenue by the end of the grant term. The Town of Mint Hill is providing a grant for $59,015 over five years.

“The Town of Mint Hill is proud to play a role in creating job opportunities and new business investment in our town and Mecklenburg County,” said Mayor Ted H. Biggers Jr. “We look forward to having the Mosack Group as a member of our community. The Town of Mint Hill recognizes and appreciates the leadership and support from the Mecklenburg County Office of Economic Development.”

The State of North Carolina, with the support of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, is providing funds through the North Carolina Community College System to develop customized training.

The Mosack Group imports and sells residential plumbing products to large scale commercial retailers. With the relocation into a new facility, the Mosack Group will be able to onboard new manufacturing lines for PEX pipe extrusion.

“I am pleased to be staying in Mecklenburg County and with just a short move from Matthews to Mint Hill,” said Glenn Mosack, CEO and president of the Mosack Group. “Thanks to both the town leaders of Mint Hill and the commissioners of Mecklenburg County for working so well to make this new expansion possible for all of us.”